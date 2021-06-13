Vasilevskiy stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 1 on Sunday.

Vasilveskiy was locked in a scoreless duel with New York counterpart Semyon Varlamov until Mathew Barzal opened the scoring on a partial breakaway 12:35 into the second period. Vasilevskiy appeared to have a clean look at Ryan Pulock's point shot that made it 2-0 at 5:36 of the final frame, but could only get a piece of it and the goal proved to be the game-winner. The loss dropped Vasilevskiy's playoff record to 8-3-0, but he still owns a rock-solid 2.24 GAA and .934 save percentage heading into Game 2 on Tuesday.