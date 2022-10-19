Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on just 24 shots Tuesday as the Lightning fell to the Flyers 3-2.

Vasilevskiy, facing the undefeated Flyers on Tuesday, was outplayed by his counterpart, Carter Henry (36 saves). The Lightning have just one win in four outings this season. Vasilevskiy, who bounced back from an opening-night loss to record a victory over the Blue Jackets last Saturday, failed to hold a 2-0, first-period lead Tuesday. The 28-year-old goalie denied center Kevin Hayes on a point-blank shot midway through the second period, but he surrendered two third-period goals to suffer the home loss.