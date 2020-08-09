Vasilevskiy surrendered three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers in the round-robin round.

With the No. 1 seed on the line, the Flyers were just the better team, and Vasilevskiy couldn't steal the game for the Lightning. Despite rumors he would be relieved by Curtis McElhinney during the contest, Vasilevskiy played all three periods. The Russian netminder gave up seven goals on 89 shots during the round robin -- he appears to be in good form heading into the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.