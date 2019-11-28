Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Drops start versus St. Louis
Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots during Wednesday night's 4-3 loss to the Blues.
Vasilevskiy was looking for a third straight victory but wound up losing at home to the Blues, dropping his record to 9-7-0 on the year. With back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, Vasilevskiy figures to see at least one start and will be looking for his 10th win of 2019-20 the next time he's between the pipes. Up next is a road game in Washington on Friday before Vasilevskiy and his teammates return home to battle the Hurricanes on Saturday.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start against St. Louis•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dulls Sabres in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Buffalo•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Greatness returning•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Saturday's tilt•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Can't shake Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.