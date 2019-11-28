Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Drops start versus St. Louis

Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots during Wednesday night's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Vasilevskiy was looking for a third straight victory but wound up losing at home to the Blues, dropping his record to 9-7-0 on the year. With back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, Vasilevskiy figures to see at least one start and will be looking for his 10th win of 2019-20 the next time he's between the pipes. Up next is a road game in Washington on Friday before Vasilevskiy and his teammates return home to battle the Hurricanes on Saturday.