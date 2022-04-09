Vasilevskiy turned aside 35 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The normally unflappable goaltender is suddenly 0-2-1 over his last three starts with a 3.98 GAA and .885 save percentage, the second such slump he's had in the last month. Vasilevskiy's numbers on the season are still strong, but the Lightning may want to find a way to give him some extra rest ahead of the playoffs.