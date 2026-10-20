Vasilevskiy will defend the road crease in Tuesday's road clash against the Golden Knights, per Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

Vasilevskiy will look to keep trending in the right direction after picking up a win in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Kraken. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder has a 4-2-0 record, a 2.54 GAA and an .886 save percentage across six appearances. His save percentage has been held under .900 in each of his last three outings, but he's been able to pull off the win in two of those games, which bodes well for his fantasy profile moving forward. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner will face the Golden Knights on Tuesday, who boast the league's third-best offense with 4.10 goals per game to begin the new season.