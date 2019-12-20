Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dull edges to game Thursday
Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Thursday night.
Vasilevskiy had a lot of dull edges to his game, perhaps because of the lack of activity. Still, his .800 single-game save percentage probably sunk daily players on Thursday. Vasilevskiy has been far from a lock this season and has struggled to find his Vezina form. He will, but you need to exercise patience.
