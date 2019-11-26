Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dulls Sabres in win
Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Buffalo took a 2-1 lead on a breakaway goal by Sam Reinhart in the second period that Vasilevskiy definitely would want back, but the Bolts' netminder shook it off and did not allow a goal the rest of the way, giving him back-to-back victories. His record this season now stands at 9-6-0 with a 2.82 GAA and .910 save percentage.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Buffalo•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Greatness returning•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Saturday's tilt•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Can't shake Blues•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing off against Notes•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles continue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.