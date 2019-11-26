Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dulls Sabres in win

Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Buffalo took a 2-1 lead on a breakaway goal by Sam Reinhart in the second period that Vasilevskiy definitely would want back, but the Bolts' netminder shook it off and did not allow a goal the rest of the way, giving him back-to-back victories. His record this season now stands at 9-6-0 with a 2.82 GAA and .910 save percentage.