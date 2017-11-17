Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dulls Stars in 6-1 win
Vasilevskiy turned away 27 shots during Thursday's 6-1 win over Dallas.
Forget the narrative about squaring off against former teammate Ben Bishop because Vasilevskiy's play has him as the Vezina Trophy frontrunner. The 23-year-old Russian boasts a jaw-dropping 14-1-1 record with a sterling .932 save percentage and 2.24 GAA, and barring injury, there's no concrete reason to suspect his numbers to significantly decline. He's a rare matchup-proof option in all fantasy settings until proven otherwise.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets net against Dallas•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 28 saves in win over Anaheim•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Anaheim•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 32 in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Drawing start in Shark Tank•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes 30 saves in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...