Vasilevskiy turned away 27 shots during Thursday's 6-1 win over Dallas.

Forget the narrative about squaring off against former teammate Ben Bishop because Vasilevskiy's play has him as the Vezina Trophy frontrunner. The 23-year-old Russian boasts a jaw-dropping 14-1-1 record with a sterling .932 save percentage and 2.24 GAA, and barring injury, there's no concrete reason to suspect his numbers to significantly decline. He's a rare matchup-proof option in all fantasy settings until proven otherwise.