Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Earns 10th straight win
Vasilevskiy stopped 30 of 31 shots in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.
Vasilevskiy has now won 10 straight starts, not that there was much question he would after the Lightning potted three goals in the first. The Russian goalie improved to 24-9-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 35 games. Fantasy owners will hope the Lightning's bye week doesn't throw Vasilevskiy off his game -- they next play the Stars on Jan. 27.
