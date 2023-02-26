Vasilevskiy posted a 45-save shutout in Tampa Bay's 3-0 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy earned his second perfect game of the 2022-23 campaign and the 30th of his career. He improved to 28-14-2 with a 2.55 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 44 outings this season. Vasilevskiy's performance against Detroit was in stark contrast to Thursday when he saved just 17 of 23 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to Buffalo.