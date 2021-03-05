Vasilevskiy stopped 35 pucks in a 3-2 overtime win over Chicago.

Vasilevskiy entered the game with three consecutive shutouts under his belt, but Chicago's Ryan Carpenter finally solved him with a short-handed goal 7:24 into the second period. The Blackhawks made it 2-0 later in the period, but the Lightning stormed back in the final 25 minutes to land Vasilevskiy his fifth straight win. The 26-year-old improved to 14-3-1, and he leads the NHL in both GAA and save percentage. He'll likely get the night off for Friday's rematch with Chicago due to the short turnaround.