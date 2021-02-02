Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots Monday in a 5-2 defeat of Nashville.

The 26-year-old netminder blanked the Predators for two-plus periods until Eeli Tolvanen and Mikael Granlund scored in a three-minute span early in the final frame. Vasilevsky held on the rest of the way to improve to 5-1-1. He has started all seven games for the Lightning so far, posting a 2.14 GAA and .925 save percentage, and draws the low-scoring Red Wings on Wednesday and Friday.