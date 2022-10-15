Vasilevskiy turned aside 26 shots Friday as the Lightning upended the Blue Jackets 5-2.

Vasilevskiy, the 2019 Vezina Trophy recipient, earned 39 wins last season. During his second start of the season Friday, Vasilevskiy earned win No. 1. Vasilevskiy received his second-straight start after dropping the Lightning's opener, despite registering 36 saves. The 2012 first-round draft choice earned his 330th career win Friday.