Vasilevskiy made 31 saves on 32 attempts on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.

Vasilevskiy thrived in Tuesday's win, allowing just one goal late in the second period. With the victory, he is up to a 7-5-2 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 14 games this season. The 31-year-old goaltender's slow start to the season is fully in the rear-view mirror, as he has a 7-2-0 record with a 2.19 GAA and a .915 save percentage in his last nine appearances. With his recent dominance, Vasilevskiy is back on track for his ninth consecutive season with 30-plus wins. He remains a top option at the goaltending position in all fantasy formats. His next opportunity to protect the twine is Thursday in a home matchup against Edmonton.