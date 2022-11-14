Vasilevskiy made 19 saves during Sunday's 6-3 victory over the visiting Capitals.

Vasilevskiy didn't have to work very hard early Sunday. The 28-year-old netminder faced just one shot during the opening 17:10. By the time the Capitals generated four shots against Vasilevskiy, the Lightning built a 4-0 lead. Vasilevskiy (5-5-1), who earned the 2019 Vezina Trophy, claimed his first win since Nov. 1 and snapped the Lightning's two-game skid.