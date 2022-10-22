Vasilevskiy kept the Lightning in the game early and was strong late during the 3-2 overtime victory over the Panthers on Friday.

Making his fourth start in five games, Vasilevskiy, who turned aside 36 shots Friday, kept the Panthers from skating away with the intra-state matchup by making a series of standout, first-period saves. One of the 28-year-old netminder's best efforts came when he denied a hard-driving Aleksander Barkov after he executed a slick, between-his-skates, puck-handling maneuver. Vasilevskiy, who was coming off a loss to the Flyers on Tuesday, had dropped two of his past three decisions but denied all 10 power-play shots he faced Friday to spur the come-from-behind win.