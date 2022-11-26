Vasilevskiy turned aside 25 shots during Friday's 5-2 victory over the Blues.

Coming off Monday's start where he allowed five goals in a loss to the Bruins, Vasilevskiy silenced the Blues for the final 36 minutes Friday. The 28-year-old netminder improved to 4-1-1 at home versus the visitors. Vasilevskiy (8-6-1) has claimed four of his past five decisions as the Lightning improved to 3-0-0 against Central Division foes this season.