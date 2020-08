Vasilevskiy stopped 31 of 33 shots Monday in a 3-2 shootout win over Washington open round-robin play.

Vasilevskiy made 27 even-strength stops during regulation and added four more while the Lightning were shorthanded. His biggest save, however, came late during the overtime session when he denied Washington's Jakub Vrana on a clear breakaway. Vasilevskiy will be back between the pipes Wednesday when Tampa Bay faces Boston.