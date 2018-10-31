Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Earns third straight victory

Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 8-3 win over New Jersey.

New Jersey struck twice early in the first period, but Vasilevskiy settled in as his offense tore it up on the other end. After earning a top-three finish in Vezina Trophy voting last year, the 24-year-old already appears to be the front-runner this season. He owns a stellar .935 save percentage and a sub-2.00 GAA.