Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Earns third straight victory
Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 8-3 win over New Jersey.
New Jersey struck twice early in the first period, but Vasilevskiy settled in as his offense tore it up on the other end. After earning a top-three finish in Vezina Trophy voting last year, the 24-year-old already appears to be the front-runner this season. He owns a stellar .935 save percentage and a sub-2.00 GAA.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing New Jersey•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beats Vegas•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Vegas•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Posts first shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In net Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Coughs up hairball•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.