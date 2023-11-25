Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 24 shots in Friday's 8-2 in against the Hurricanes.

Vasilevskiy was making his season debut after recovering from offseason back surgery. He actually fell behind 1-0, as Stefan Noesen cleaned up the trash in front of the crease to give Carolina the lead into the first intermission. Tampa Bay's power play erupted for three goals in the first 5:54 of the second period, staking the Big Cat to the lead, and he and the Lightning never looked back.