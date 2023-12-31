Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

It was a tough game for Vasilevskiy, who lost the battle of the league's elite netminders to Igor Shesterkin. Artemi Panarin - The Bread Man - nabbed a hat trick, and Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider put in the others. At least a couple of the goals the Lightning netminder allowed were questionable. Vasilevskiy's game has vacillated between strong and wrong since his return from back surgery. We should probably cut him some slack, but that's tough to do in fantasy where goalies make or break your season.