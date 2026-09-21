Vasilevskiy turned aside 12 of 13 shots during Sunday's preseason win over Nashville.

Vasilevskiy played the entire game during his start in Sunday's preseason opener. Although he didn't face many shots, he was sharp during his first preseason tune-up. The 32-year-old has established himself as one of the league's top netminders, most recently going 39-15-4 with a 2.31 GAA and .911 save percentage across 58 regular-season appearances last year. He should continue to serve as the Lightning's clear No. 1 option in the crease during the 2026-27 campaign.