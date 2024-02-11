Vasilevskiy made 33 saves Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The game was tighter than the score indicated. The Bolts went into the third with a 2-0 lead, but roared back with two goals by Boone Jenner. The Bolts secured the win with an empty-net goal with 48 seconds left. Vasilevskiy is 8-2-0 in his last 10 starts to improve his season stats to 17-11-0, 2.79 GAA and .901 save percentage.