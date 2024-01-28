Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in a 6-3 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

The Devils made it a game, pulling to within a goal at 17:22 of the third period. But Vasilevskiy held on, and his teammates put in two empty-net goals to stretch out the score. He has won seven of his last eight starts (7-1-0) and eight of his last 10 (8-2-0). The real Andrei Vasilevskiy has stood up.