Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ekes out win over Ducks

Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 26 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

The score made it look closer than it was, as the Lightning never trailed in the game. Vasilevskiy improved to 26-9-3 with a 2.55 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 38 starts this year. The Russian will likely get a breather Saturday as Curtis McElhinney is expected to start versus the Sharks. Vasilevskiy will likely be in goal when the Lightning return home to face the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

