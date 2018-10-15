Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Elite production already
Vasilevskiy made 30 saves in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
He's already sporting a 1.64 GAA and .951 save percentage, picking up right where he left off last season. Vasilevskiy, who's allowed only five goals in three games this season, is an absolute beast.
