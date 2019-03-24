Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ends hot streak

Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Blues on Saturday.

This performance snapped a five-game winning streak for the 23-year-old. He had also won 15 of 16, posting a .934 save percentage prior to Saturday. With the Lightning locking up the Presidents' Trophy, about the only thing Vasilevskiy has left to play for this regular season is the Vezina Trophy. He will certainly be the front runner with a 36-9-4 record, 2.33 GAA and .928 save percentage with six shutouts in 49 games.