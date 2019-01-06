Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ends six-game winning streak

Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 33 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

This loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Vasilevskiy and an incredible 16-game point streak for the Lightning. However, the offense bailed out Vasilevskiy quite a bit during the winning streak. Despite a 6-0-0 record, he owned a .911 save percentage and 3.53 GAA during that span. Still, for the season, Vasilvskiy possesses some of the best numbers for a goaltender in the league. He is 16-4-2 with a .920 save percentage and 2.66 GAA in 2018-19.