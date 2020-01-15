Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Escapes with shootout win

Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots in regulation and overtime, and three of four shootout attempts, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

The Kings jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first period on goals Vasilevskiy had little chance on, but he nearly gave the game away in the third after Tampa had rallied -- his pass attempt off the end boards to a Tampa defenseman instead wound up on the stick of Kyle Clifford, and only a weak shot attempt gave the goalie enough time to recover and make the save. Despite the near-gaffe, Vasilevskiy extended his personal win streak to nine games, and on the season he's now 23-9-2 with a 2.58 GAA and .916 save percentage.