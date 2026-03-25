Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Excellence unmatched right now
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in a 6-3 win over the Wlid on Tuesday. He also picked up a rare goalie assist.
The Wild went up 2-0 with two power-play goals in the first period, and then 3-1 by the mid-point of the second. But Vasilevskiy bricked up the net, and his teammates responded with five straight goals. This was a tight, playoff-style match -- the go-ahead goal came with 2:53 remaining, and the Bolts snagged two empty-net goals. Vasilevskiy's excellence is unmatched right now. He has won four straight games and is 34-12-3 with two shutouts, a 2.30 GAA and .914 save percentage in 49 starts this season. His 34 wins lead the NHL, his GAA is second and his save percentage is fourth in the league.
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