Vasilevskiy stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers in Game 4.

Vasilevskiy kept the Rangers off the scoreboard until Artemi Panarin's power-play goal late in the third period. The 27-year-old netminder has stopped 60 of 64 shots in his last two starts, improving his save percentage to .925 in the postseason. Vasilevskiy will be back in goal Thursday for Game 5 as the series moves back to New York tied 2-2.