Vasilevskiy stopped 30 of 31 shots, leading the Lightning to a 5-1 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

Aside from a goal by Craig Smith in the second period, Vasilevskiy was near flawless coming off a shutout on Tuesday against Carolina. This victory gives the Russian netminder back-to-back wins as he ends the month of March with a 5-5-2 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Saturday versus the Islanders marks the next potential start for Vasilevskiy.