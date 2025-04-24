Vasilevskiy was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports, indicating he'll be in goal for Game 2 at home versus the Panthers.

Vasilevskiy was never going to lose the starting gig in Tampa, despite having given up six goals on 16 shots for his worst save percentage of the season (.625) in Game 1. The 30-year-old backstop has led the Bolts to three Stanley Cup Finals, including two wins over his 11-year career, so benching him for Jonas Johansson probably hasn't even crossed head coach Jon Cooper's mind.