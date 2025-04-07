Vasilevskiy was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road against the Rangers.

Vasilevskiy has allowed three or fewer goals in eight straight contests, posting a 6-2-0 record, 1.37 GAA and .937 save percentage. With an eye on the postseason, the veteran backstop could get some additional rest down the stretch, which would open the door for Jonas Johansson to make an extra start or two. Still, once the playoffs hit, it figures to be all Vasilevskiy the rest of the way.