Vasilevskiy is expected to start at home against Vancouver on Thursday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy has a 17-10-1 record, 2.47 GAA and .918 save percentage in 28 starts this season. He's going through a bit of a rough patch after surrendering nine goals on 74 shots over his last three games. The Canucks have lost five of their last six contests, bringing their record down to 17-20-3.