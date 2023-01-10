Vasilevskiy is expected to guard the home net against Columbus on Tuesday, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy stopped 16 of 19 shots in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Friday. He's 16-10-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage in 27 contests in 2022-23. The Blue Jackets have the 30th-ranked offense with 2.54 goals per game.