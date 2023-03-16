Vasilevskiy is expected to start on the road against New Jersey on Thursday, per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Vasilevskiy will look to beat the Devils again after he made 22 saves in a 4-1 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday. Containing the Devils was no small feat, given that they are tied for the fourth-ranked offense with 3.49 goals per game in 2022-23. The 28-year-old goaltender is 30-17-4 with a 2.67 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 51 contests this season.