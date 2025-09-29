Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) skated Monday before the main group and is poised to participate in Tuesday's practice, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has been receiving treatments for an undisclosed issue and hasn't been on the ice much during training camp. However, head coach Jon Cooper called Monday a "promising day" for the 31-year-old netminder. It's still unclear if Vasilevskiy will see any playing time during the preseason, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. The Lightning anticipate that he will be available for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign.