Vasilevskiy is poised to tend the twine for Friday's clash with the Islanders on the road, per NHL.com.

Vasilevskiy is riding a three-game winning streak after stopping 20 of 21 shots versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Heading into the postseason, fantasy players can expect the two-time Stanley Cup champion to take all of the starts, making him a top-end fantasy option in postseason pools.