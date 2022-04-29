Vasilevskiy is poised to tend the twine for Friday's clash with the Islanders on the road, per NHL.com.
Vasilevskiy is riding a three-game winning streak after stopping 20 of 21 shots versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Heading into the postseason, fantasy players can expect the two-time Stanley Cup champion to take all of the starts, making him a top-end fantasy option in postseason pools.
