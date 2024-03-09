Vasilevskiy is slated to get the home start versus Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

It has been a rough year for Vasilevskiy, as he underwent back surgery during training camp and missed the first 20 games of the season. He has not looked like his old self on too many occasions this season, as he is 21-16-1 with a 3.03 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Those are not the stats you would expect from a top-three NHL goaltender, like in years past. He has been a middling netminder at best this season. Vasilevskiy will face the Flyers, who are 22nd in the NHL in goals, averaging 2.94 this season.