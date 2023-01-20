Vasilevskiy is expected to start in Thursday's road game versus Edmonton, per the NHL media site.
Vasilevskiy will be going for his fifth straight win. He's 20-10-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage in 31 contests this season. Edmonton has the third-ranked offense with 3.67 goals per game.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sharp in 20th win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Seattle•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Secures third straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Saves game with two seconds left•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Expected to be in net Thursday•