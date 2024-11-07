Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun, and is slated to guard the home crease versus Philadelphia on Thursday.
Vasilevskiy is 6-5-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .903 save percentage this season. He was a top-three NHL goaltender for six seasons heading into the 2023-24 campaign, but he hasn't looked the same since undergoing back surgery during training camp in September of 2023. Vasilevskity will face the Flyers, who are averaging only 2.62 goals per game.
