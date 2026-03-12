default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Vasilevskiy is slated to start at home against Detroit on Thursday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy has struggled recently, posting a 1-4-0 record, 4.18 GAA and .855 save percentage over his past five appearances. He's 29-11-3 with a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 43 outings this season. Detroit is going through a rough patch as well. The Red Wings are 4-6-2 while averaging just 2.08 goals per game over their last 12 matches.

More News