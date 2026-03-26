Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Expected to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy is slated to defend the home net versus Seattle on Thursday, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Vasilevskiy is riding a four-game winning streak, allowing nine goals on 90 shots, as the Lightning have been tightening their defense. Vasilevskiy is 34-12-3 with a 2.30 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 49 starts this season. The Kraken are generating 2.84 goals per game this season, 23rd in the NHL.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Excellence unmatched right now•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Defeats Oilers•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to face Edmonton•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Cruises to win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start Thursday•