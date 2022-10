Vasilevskiy is expected to guard the road net Thursday against the Panthers, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Vasilevskiy is entering the season as one of the top two goaltenders in the NHL, with his competition being Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers. Vasilevskiy tied for the NHL lead in wins last season with 39, while having a 2.49 GAA and a .916 save percentage.