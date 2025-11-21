Vasilevskiy stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over Edmonton.

The veteran goaltender is going through his most prolific stretch, as he's allowed only three goals on 80 shots faced during this three-game winning run -- good for an elite .963 save percentage. Vasilevskiy has won five of his seven starts in November while posting a .915 save percentage, and he'll aim to keep his current streak alive when the Lightning take on the Capitals on Saturday.