Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 41 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over Florida in Game 4.

The final score of Game 4 didn't necessarily tell the whole story, as the Lightning were outshot by Florida in the contest by 15. The 2018-19 Vezina trophy winner was stellar in this game on multiple occasions for the Bolts after allowing 11 goals in the three previous games. After starting all four games, it's safe to assume Vasilevskiy will get a chance to help end the series for the Lightning Monday night in Game 5.