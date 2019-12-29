Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Faces first 17 shots of game
Vasilevskiy made 39 saves in Saturday's 5-4 win over Montreal. He also picked up an assist.
Vasilevskiy faced the first 17 shots of the game -- his teammates were on their heels and soon down 2-0 before they mustered a response. Vasilevskiy hasn't been his dominant self this season, but he's slowly and steadily improving his stats. He's as automatic a start as they come.
