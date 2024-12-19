Share Video

Link copied!

Vasilevskiy will tend the twine at home versus the Blues on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy has allowed 11 goals over his last five games, winning four of them. He'll look to keep things rolling Thursday against a Blues team that has scored just 14 goals over the last six contests, winning just two of them.

More News